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Brooklyn Activist Pleads Guilty to Arson of Police Vehicles

Jakhi McCray, a Brooklyn activist known for his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, pleaded guilty to setting fire to 11 police vehicles, resulting in damages worth USD 800,000. McCray faces a minimum of five years in prison. He has previously been arrested multiple times and is supported by a group of activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-04-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 04:28 IST
Brooklyn Activist Pleads Guilty to Arson of Police Vehicles

A Brooklyn activist pleaded guilty to an arson spree that involved setting fire to 11 unoccupied police vehicles last summer. Jakhi McCray, 22, confessed to the act, which incurred USD 800,000 in damages and endangered first responders and citizens, according to US Attorney Joseph Nocella.

The incident occurred on June 12, when McCray reportedly scaled a fence to access a Brooklyn police parking lot, subsequently torching 10 NYPD vehicles and a trailer. Escaping through a hole in the fence, McCray left behind evidence including a cigar lighter and sunglasses.

McCray surrendered to authorities a month later, issued a statement against the perceived persecution of activists, and highlighted past wrongful arrests. His legal representation, Ron Kuby, refrained from comment, while supporters emphasize McCray's community impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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