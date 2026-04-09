Brooklyn Activist Pleads Guilty to Arson of Police Vehicles

A Brooklyn activist pleaded guilty to an arson spree that involved setting fire to 11 unoccupied police vehicles last summer. Jakhi McCray, 22, confessed to the act, which incurred USD 800,000 in damages and endangered first responders and citizens, according to US Attorney Joseph Nocella.

The incident occurred on June 12, when McCray reportedly scaled a fence to access a Brooklyn police parking lot, subsequently torching 10 NYPD vehicles and a trailer. Escaping through a hole in the fence, McCray left behind evidence including a cigar lighter and sunglasses.

McCray surrendered to authorities a month later, issued a statement against the perceived persecution of activists, and highlighted past wrongful arrests. His legal representation, Ron Kuby, refrained from comment, while supporters emphasize McCray's community impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)