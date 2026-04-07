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Congress Vows to Oust 'Corrupt' Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claims the opposition alliance will secure around 73 seats in the Assam elections to form the next government, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for corruption. Kharge urges RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments and questions PM Modi and Home Minister over lack of inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:55 IST
Congress Vows to Oust 'Corrupt' Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, spearheaded by president Mallikarjun Kharge, has strongly declared its intent to clinch victory in the upcoming Assam elections, aiming to secure approximately 73 seats. This bold assertion was made during a press conference where Kharge targeted Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, branding him as India's 'most corrupt' official.

Kharge lambasted Sarma, accusing him of runs illicit operations in various sectors and criticized his governance as egoistic and self-serving. He also called upon RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address the mounting allegations. Further, Kharge condemned the lack of action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister regarding these corruption claims, challenging the credibility of their anti-corruption vows.

Pointing towards discrepancies in election affidavits concerning Sarma's wife, the Congress leader advocated for investigative action by agencies like the CBI and ED. In addition, Kharge reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to justice and governance in Assam, promising to establish a fast-track court for the Zubeen Garg case if elected. As the elections loom, the political tension between the Congress-led alliance and the current BJP governance intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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