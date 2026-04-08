Jaishankar's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties in Mauritius and UAE

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a diplomatic journey to Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen bilateral relations. His tour kicks off with an engagement in Mauritius, where he will attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

During his visit to Mauritius, Jaishankar aims to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties with Mauritian leadership, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. This visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First policy and the vision MAHASAGAR, which is dedicated to advancing security and growth across regions globally.

Following Mauritius, Jaishankar will proceed to the UAE, where he will meet with leaders to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Additionally, discussions on the West Asia situation are anticipated during his meetings in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)