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Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a major escalation, Israeli strikes hit central Beirut's commercial and residential areas despite a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran. At least 89 people were killed and 700 injured. The Israeli military cited the need to target Hezbollah sites, while Lebanese officials decried the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:38 IST
Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes shattered the midday calm in central Beirut, striking dense urban areas without warning, mere hours after a ceasefire was declared in the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed at least 89 fatalities and 700 injuries.

Officials continue to express outrage over Israel's decision to exclude Lebanon from the ceasefire deal, identifying the strikes as a direct affront to peace efforts. The Lebanese government has condemned the attacks, labeling them as violations of international law.

Meanwhile, residents caught in the crossfire lament the breach in what was perceived as a momentary lull. Hopes of returning home melted into uncertainty as debris filled the streets and ambulances crowded the city, racing to save lives amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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