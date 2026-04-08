Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Israeli airstrikes shattered the midday calm in central Beirut, striking dense urban areas without warning, mere hours after a ceasefire was declared in the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed at least 89 fatalities and 700 injuries.

Officials continue to express outrage over Israel's decision to exclude Lebanon from the ceasefire deal, identifying the strikes as a direct affront to peace efforts. The Lebanese government has condemned the attacks, labeling them as violations of international law.

Meanwhile, residents caught in the crossfire lament the breach in what was perceived as a momentary lull. Hopes of returning home melted into uncertainty as debris filled the streets and ambulances crowded the city, racing to save lives amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)