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Drone Surveillance and New Forces Shape Puducherry Assembly Elections

In Puducherry, 9.50 lakh voters are set to determine the fate of 294 candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. Key figures include 24,919 new voters, 209 vulnerable polling stations, and significant security measures, including drone surveillance, monitoring illegitimate activities. The contest sees major alliances vying alongside emerging political forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:53 IST
Drone Surveillance and New Forces Shape Puducherry Assembly Elections
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  • India

With Assembly elections just around the corner, Puducherry's 9.50 lakh voters will soon decide the fate of 294 candidates on April 9. Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar reassured that all required arrangements are in place to ensure smooth polling across 1,099 stations.

Of these, 209 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable. Initiatives include women-managed booths, and stations for voters with disabilities. About 24,919 new voters have registered this election cycle. Enhanced security through drones has resulted in the seizure of Rs 77.25 lakh and liquor worth Rs 68.50 lakh, alongside 17 misconduct cases.

The election is characterized by the NDA's effort to maintain its governance versus the INDIA bloc, pushing for local autonomy. Notably, actor Vijay's TVK presents a new dynamic in this political battle, competing alongside familiar parties like the CPI and CPI(M).

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