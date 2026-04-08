Drone Surveillance and New Forces Shape Puducherry Assembly Elections

With Assembly elections just around the corner, Puducherry's 9.50 lakh voters will soon decide the fate of 294 candidates on April 9. Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar reassured that all required arrangements are in place to ensure smooth polling across 1,099 stations.

Of these, 209 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable. Initiatives include women-managed booths, and stations for voters with disabilities. About 24,919 new voters have registered this election cycle. Enhanced security through drones has resulted in the seizure of Rs 77.25 lakh and liquor worth Rs 68.50 lakh, alongside 17 misconduct cases.

The election is characterized by the NDA's effort to maintain its governance versus the INDIA bloc, pushing for local autonomy. Notably, actor Vijay's TVK presents a new dynamic in this political battle, competing alongside familiar parties like the CPI and CPI(M).