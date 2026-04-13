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Eric Swalwell's Political Challenge Amid Assault Allegations

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell announced the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign after facing accusations of sexual assault. As pressure mounts from colleagues and former staffers urging him to resign from Congress, investigations are underway. Swalwell denies the allegations and vows to fight them while political tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:53 IST
Eric Swalwell's Political Challenge Amid Assault Allegations

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell has suspended his California gubernatorial campaign following escalating accusations of sexual assault. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from fellow Democratic lawmakers and numerous former staffers calling for his resignation.

Swalwell, facing allegations made by four women, has categorically denied the claims, describing them as "absolutely false." Nevertheless, prominent Democrats such as Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna have publicly suggested that Swalwell step down from his congressional post.

The controversy doesn't end there. The Department of Homeland Security is investigating claims that Swalwell unlawfully employed a nanny. As political pressures grow, some legislators indicate readiness to introduce a motion to expel him from the House if he refuses to resign voluntarily.

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