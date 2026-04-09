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Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan

Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, criticized the breach of a 10-point proposal before critical talks with the U.S. in Pakistan. The breaches involved ceasefire violations in Lebanon, intrusion of a drone into Iranian airspace, and denial of Iran's uranium enrichment rights, complicating diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:09 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Iran's Concerns Ahead of Talks with U.S. in Pakistan
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Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, announced on Wednesday that three critical clauses of a key 10-point proposal were breached ahead of scheduled negotiations with the United States in Pakistan on Friday. According to Qalibaf, these violations make a bilateral ceasefire or the negotiations unreasonable.

Among the breaches cited by the Parliament Speaker were the violation of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the unauthorized entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, and the denial of Iran's right to uranium enrichment.

Qalibaf is expected to lead the Iranian delegation to Islamabad, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, for discussions with U.S. representatives, as confirmed by Pakistani sources.

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