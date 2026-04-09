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Judge Blocks Trump's Effort to End TPS for Ethiopians Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge halted President Trump's administration from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians. The ruling challenges the effort to terminate TPS designations, claiming that DHS disregarded statutory procedures. The case raises concerns about constitutional principles against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:30 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Effort to End TPS for Ethiopians Amid Legal Battle
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A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 5,000 Ethiopian nationals. This ruling is another legal setback for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's efforts to end the TPS designation for 13 countries, a key aspect of Trump's immigration policy.

The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston, comes after President Trump issued an executive order in January 2025, directing DHS to limit TPS designations. Judge Murphy, appointed by former President Joe Biden, criticized the administration for failing to follow statutory procedures and accused the decision of being preordained.

The court's decision arrives as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to address the administration's authority to revoke TPS for other groups. The Biden administration initially granted Ethiopians TPS in 2022 due to ongoing armed conflict. Critics argue that ending TPS was motivated by unconstitutional bias against non-white immigrants.

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