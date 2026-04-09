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Assam Assembly Elections: A Battle for Political Dominance

Assam recorded a 17.87% voter turnout in the first two hours of the assembly elections. The BJP-led NDA aims for a third term, while Congress seeks recovery. With 722 candidates, the elections are mainly between BJP and Congress. Majuli saw the highest early turnout at 20.03%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:06 IST
Assam Assembly Elections: A Battle for Political Dominance
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  • India

Voter turnout in Assam's assembly elections reached 17.87% in just the first two hours, as the BJP-led NDA strives for a third consecutive term in power while Congress hopes to reclaim the state.

The polls, featuring 722 candidates, began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly. Thousands of voters lined up at polling stations early, despite rain in some districts.

Majuli experienced the highest turnout at 20.03%, with Tamulpur at the lowest with 15.32%. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and key Congress leaders are among the critical candidates in these decisive elections, concluding at 5 pm.

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