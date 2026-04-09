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Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar

The Congress party, led in this decision by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, announced it will not contest the bypoll in Baramati, where Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar seeks election after her husband, Ajit Pawar's, passing. The decision enables an unopposed election in respect for Ajit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:38 IST
Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala confirmed that his party will refrain from contesting the Baramati assembly seat bypoll, where Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is vying for election following her husband Ajit Pawar's death.

Chennithala, addressing the PTI, stated the Congress state unit has been directed to withdraw their candidate, marking the close of the nomination withdrawal period. The decision, attributed to respect for the late Ajit Pawar, follows appeals from prominent Mahayuti and opposition NCP (SP) leaders.

A mutual desire for an unopposed election was expressed, with Sunetra Pawar personally reaching out to Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal seeking the withdrawal. Despite initial conditions by Congress, the party acquiesced, calming tensions resurfaced by remarks from Parth Pawar, forecasting party decline over its candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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