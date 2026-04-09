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Bodoland Leaders Predict Election Victory for NDA

Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary and his wife Sewli express confidence in the NDA's victory in Assam's assembly elections, emphasizing the positive atmosphere and development initiatives. Sewli is optimistic about winning her electoral debut from Kokrajhar. Polling commenced with results anticipated on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:12 IST
Bodoland Leaders Predict Election Victory for NDA
Hagrama Mohilary
  • Country:
  • India

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary, alongside his wife Sewli, an electoral debutant in Kokrajhar, projected confidence in the NDA's electoral retention in Assam. After voting in the assembly elections, BPF leaders observed a positive atmosphere favoring the ruling coalition.

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) forms part of the National Democratic Alliance, with BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as allies. Mohilary stated, "We are 100 percent sure the NDA will retain power, with Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister again. People are backing the government's development work."

He highlighted that BPF's triumph in the prior BTC elections has fueled progress in the region. Sewli voiced her confidence, stating, "I am fully confident of winning the seat," noting the support seen during campaigning. Voting for the assembly is underway, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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