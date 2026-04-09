Left Menu

Race for Assam: High Stakes Assembly Elections Unfold

The Assam assembly elections see a 59.63% voter turnout by 1 pm. The BJP-led NDA aims for a third term, while Congress seeks a comeback. The elections involve 722 candidates with major parties like BJP, Congress, and others in collision. Prominent leaders have already cast their votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST
Race for Assam: High Stakes Assembly Elections Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's high-stakes assembly elections, voter turnout reached 59.63% by 1 pm on Thursday, as the BJP-led NDA and the Congress vie for control. Battling against inclement weather, 2.5 crore voters were seen at polling booths after voting commenced at 7 am.

This election, the first since the 2023 delimitation exercise, features a robust contest between 722 candidates across various political parties. Significant attention is paid to districts like Dudhnoi and Dibrugarh, which recorded the highest and lowest turnouts, respectively. Notably, the incumbent Chief Minister and several other key political figures have already exercised their votes.

While voting is generally proceeding without any major interruptions, sporadic clashes have occurred in areas like Tamulpur and Sivasagar, mostly due to high voter turnout and queue disruptions. Police presence has ensured these incidents were promptly controlled, maintaining the integrity of the polling process.

TRENDING

1
EASA Extends Advisory for Middle Eastern Airspace

EASA Extends Advisory for Middle Eastern Airspace

 Global
2
Tensions Rise in the English Channel: Russia Defends Against Alleged Piracy

Tensions Rise in the English Channel: Russia Defends Against Alleged Piracy

 Russia
3
Drive Towards Land Transparency: Andhra Pradesh's Resurvey 2.0

Drive Towards Land Transparency: Andhra Pradesh's Resurvey 2.0

 India
4
Kerala Eyes Record Turnout with Sweet Polling Experience

Kerala Eyes Record Turnout with Sweet Polling Experience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026