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High-Stakes Koridang Bypoll: Security Tightened Amid Rising Tensions

The Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland sees an early voter turnout of nearly 20% in just two hours, held amid heavy security due to past violence. Six candidates are vying for the seat left vacant by the late BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen. Voting continues until 4 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:17 IST
High-Stakes Koridang Bypoll: Security Tightened Amid Rising Tensions
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In the politically charged atmosphere of Nagaland's Koridang constituency, nearly 20% of the 22,382 eligible voters have already cast their ballots within the first two hours of the polling process. Commencing at 7 am, voting at all 30 stations has remained peaceful so far, as confirmed by election officials.

The bypoll has been marked by stringent security measures due to incidents of violence that occurred earlier in April, leading to one casualty and damage to several vehicles. The election was prompted by the passing of BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen late last year.

Contenders in the fray include BJP's Daochier I. Imchen, Congress's T. Chalukumba Ao, and NPP's I. Abenjang, along with three Independent candidates. Security forces have been deployed extensively, especially across 13 polling stations identified as vulnerable and 17 others categorised as critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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