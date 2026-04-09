Bengal tops India in acid attack cases, TMC stands with those who tortures women; only BJP can ensure women's safety: PM Modi.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:43 IST
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Bengal tops India in acid attack cases, TMC stands with those who tortures women; only BJP can ensure women's safety: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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