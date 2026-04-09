Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, accused the BJP of removing over 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. She asserted that her party, TMC, would seek legal action to reinstate these voters and is confident in their victory in the upcoming elections.
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In a bold move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lambasted the BJP, claiming they removed over 90 lakh names from the state's voter lists in a bid to seize power. She voiced her accusations during a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas.
Banerjee declared that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), would challenge this alleged manipulation in court, aiming to restore the voters' rights. She underscored her confidence in overcoming these electoral obstacles, predicting victory in the upcoming elections.
The TMC leader also criticized BJP-ruled states for what she described as the persecution of Bengali-speaking individuals, asserting that these states label Bengali as a foreign language and its speakers as infiltrators.
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