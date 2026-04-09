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Political Shockwaves in West Bengal Over Humayun Kabir's Alleged BJP Links

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced, showing claims of links with senior BJP leaders and a plan to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress called for an investigation, alleging a conspiracy to influence the upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:07 IST
Political Shockwaves in West Bengal Over Humayun Kabir's Alleged BJP Links
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A political storm is brewing in West Bengal after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced, causing a significant uproar. The video purportedly shows Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress member, claiming connections with senior BJP leaders aiming to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a press conference, the Trinamool Congress presented the video, demanding a detailed probe by the Enforcement Directorate into Kabir's alleged ties with key figures like Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and even the Prime Minister's Office. The controversy deepens as the video also suggests a strategic plan to sway minority voters away from the Trinamool Congress.

Senior TMC leaders have strongly condemned these developments, alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy to skew the electoral results. They also questioned the roles of other political figures, calling for clarifications from entities like AIMIM and its president, Asaduddin Owaisi. Meanwhile, efforts to contact Kabir and BJP representatives for comments have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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