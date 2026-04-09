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Political Fervor in Baramati: A By-Election That Could Shape Maharashtra's Future

The Congress faces potential political fallout if it opposes the unopposed election of NCP president Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati assembly bypoll. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule warns of consequences, hinting at a broader political impact. The byelection occurs after the death of Sunetra's husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:59 IST
Political Fervor in Baramati: A By-Election That Could Shape Maharashtra's Future
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  • India

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued a stark warning to the Congress regarding the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll, emphasizing that their decision could have lasting political consequences.

The by-election, a result of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic death, highlights a pivotal moment in Maharashtra politics. Sunetra Pawar, his widow, now leads the Nationalist Congress Party and is the contest's main focus.

Despite efforts for an uncontested race, Congress has fielded a candidate, insisting on an FIR for Ajit Pawar's accident. This move tests alliances, with Bawankule confident of BJP's strengthening presence in other state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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