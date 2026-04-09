Political Fervor in Baramati: A By-Election That Could Shape Maharashtra's Future

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule issued a stark warning to the Congress regarding the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll, emphasizing that their decision could have lasting political consequences.

The by-election, a result of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic death, highlights a pivotal moment in Maharashtra politics. Sunetra Pawar, his widow, now leads the Nationalist Congress Party and is the contest's main focus.

Despite efforts for an uncontested race, Congress has fielded a candidate, insisting on an FIR for Ajit Pawar's accident. This move tests alliances, with Bawankule confident of BJP's strengthening presence in other state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)