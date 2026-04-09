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High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

The assembly elections in Assam saw a voter turnout of 38.92% in the first four hours, with the BJP-led NDA aiming for a third term, while the Congress attempts a comeback. A total of 722 candidates are competing across 126 seats, amidst a direct contest between major political blocs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:01 IST
High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power
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  • India

Assam's assembly elections began with a notable voter turnout of 38.92% in the early hours, marking a significant political event as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third consecutive term in power. At the same time, the Congress fights to regain control of a state it lost a decade ago.

Polling commenced at 7 am, with 2.5 crore voters in the state's 126-member assembly participating until 11 am. Dudhnoi in Goalpara recorded the highest early turnout, while Dispur marked the lowest. This election follows a 2023 delimitation exercise that redrew the electoral map.

Among those casting votes were prominent political figures including Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With voting stations spread across 35 districts, the political landscape is teeming with candidates from major parties like BJP, Congress, and AIUDF, while smaller parties also make their presence felt.

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