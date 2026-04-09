Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

Chief Minister M K Stalin called into question the timing of the proposed amendment for 33% women's reservation, labeling it a political maneuver amid state elections. He warned of its potential to alter electoral narratives as similar efforts purportedly aimed at influencing voters, particularly women, ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections.

Stalin underscored support for the reservation initiative but criticized the lack of transparency and the financial strain it could impose on states. He argued that such decisions should be implemented without increasing seats or disadvantaging proactive states, emphasizing the need for immediate action within the current framework if intentions are genuine.

Alleging a direct assault on cooperative federalism, Stalin claimed the move would disproportionately benefit northern states, marginalize southern ones, and undermine social justice. He described the proposal as a unilateral exercise designed to concentrate power, likening it to penalization of states successfully managing population control.