Operation Sindoor: A Pioneering Case Study in Domain Jointness
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a prime example of India's military advancing towards 'domain jointness.' Launched after a terror attack, the operation successfully integrated multiple military domains to achieve strategic goals. General Dwivedi emphasized the evolving nature of warfare, with modern conflicts demanding dynamic multi-domain interactions.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's advance towards 'domain jointness,' characterizing it as a crucial case study demonstrating the operational importance of military integration.
In May of the previous year, India launched a successful military offensive targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan after an attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 Indian tourists.
General Dwivedi emphasized the shifting battlefield dynamics, highlighting the need for continuous domain interaction and integration, involving the land, air, maritime, cyber, space, and cognitive domains working synergistically.
(With inputs from agencies.)