Operation Sindoor: A Pioneering Case Study in Domain Jointness

On Thursday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's advance towards 'domain jointness,' characterizing it as a crucial case study demonstrating the operational importance of military integration.

In May of the previous year, India launched a successful military offensive targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan after an attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 Indian tourists.

General Dwivedi emphasized the shifting battlefield dynamics, highlighting the need for continuous domain interaction and integration, involving the land, air, maritime, cyber, space, and cognitive domains working synergistically.

(With inputs from agencies.)