UN Warns Gaza Crisis ‘Overshadowed’ by Iran Conflict as Rights Violations Escalate

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that escalating regional tensions—particularly the conflict involving Iran—are diverting global attention from a rapidly worsening human rights crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of ongoing violence.

In a strongly worded statement, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said the broader geopolitical conflict risks “eclipsing” severe and escalating violations against Palestinians, even as hostilities continue to claim lives and deepen humanitarian suffering.

Civilian Protection at Breaking Point

The Commission expressed deep alarm at the rising death toll and called for immediate compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, stressing that civilians must be protected regardless of the conflict’s scope.

While rocket fire has impacted both Israel and Palestinian territories, the Commission highlighted stark disparities in civilian protection:

Palestinian communities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory often lack early warning systems or shelters

Palestinian citizens of Israel, particularly in unrecognised Bedouin villages, have limited or no access to protective infrastructure

Israeli civilians living near military installations face heightened exposure to retaliatory attacks

This uneven access to protection, the Commission noted, significantly increases civilian vulnerability in conflict zones.

Gaza: Mounting Casualties and Deepening Humanitarian Collapse

The situation in Gaza remains critical. Since 28 February 2026, at least 200 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes, shelling, and drone attacks, according to local health authorities.

Beyond direct violence, the Commission raised urgent concerns over restrictive measures worsening humanitarian conditions, including:

Closure and reduced access at border crossings

Suspension of humanitarian aid movements in key areas

Near-total halt of medical evacuations

Continued displacement, with many Palestinians unable to return home

Despite a ceasefire announced in October 2025, Gaza’s humanitarian conditions have not meaningfully improved, with widespread shortages of:

Medical care

Food and basic supplies

Adequate shelter

Children and other vulnerable populations are reported to be disproportionately affected.

West Bank Violence Intensifies Amid Settlement Expansion

In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Commission documented a surge in violence:

22 Palestinians killed since late February, including children

At least six deaths attributed to Israeli settlers, according to UN data

Reports of daily settler attacks, often occurring with military backing

The Commission also raised alarm over:

Establishment of new settler outposts, including in Area A, typically under Palestinian administrative control

Continued evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem

Expanded military operations in refugee camps, leading to displacement

Particularly concerning is the reported increase in sexual and gender-based violence used as a tool of intimidation and forced displacement—an issue the Commission has previously flagged as a growing pattern.

Legal and Policy Concerns: Death Penalty Law Criticised

The Commission strongly criticised a newly passed Israeli law introducing the death penalty for certain terrorism-related offences, applicable in military courts prosecuting Palestinians.

It argued that:

The law is discriminatory, as it applies only to Palestinians

Israeli citizens in the same territory are subject to a separate civilian legal system

Capital punishment itself is opposed under international human rights standards

Occupation and International Law Under Scrutiny

Reiterating longstanding legal concerns, the Commission emphasised that Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated to protect Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

It also referenced the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, which found:

Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to be unlawful

Settlement expansion, annexation measures, and resource exploitation to be violations of international law

Allegations of Grave International Crimes

The Commission reiterated its earlier findings that multiple categories of genocidal acts had been committed in Gaza between October 2023 and July 2025, expressing concern that such acts may still be ongoing.

These allegations, if substantiated, would represent some of the most serious violations under international law.

Call for Accountability and Renewed Focus

While a temporary ceasefire in the wider regional conflict may offer a pathway toward de-escalation, the Commission stressed that accountability remains essential.

“All parties who have breached international law and targeted civilians must be held accountable,” the statement said, urging renewed international attention to the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Looking Ahead: Further Findings Expected

The Commission’s next report, due at the 62nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026, will further examine civilian harm caused by both state and non-state actors, including Israeli settlers and Palestinian armed groups.

A Crisis at Risk of Being Overlooked

As global focus shifts toward broader geopolitical tensions, the UN warns that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank risks being sidelined, even as conditions deteriorate.

The message from the Commission is clear: without urgent action, adherence to international law, and sustained international scrutiny, the cycle of violence and suffering is likely to deepen.