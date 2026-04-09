Kerala Edges Towards Historic 90% Voter Turnout

Kerala's ongoing Assembly elections are witnessing an encouraging rise in voter participation, with the Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, expressing confidence in achieving a 90% turnout.

By 1 pm, voting figures surged from an initial 16.23% at 9 am to 49.70%, indicating a robust public response. Kelkar acknowledged a glitch with electronic voting machines at two booths, causing a brief 30-minute delay in polling commencement.

In an effort to enhance the voting experience, halwa was provided to first-time voters at designated polling stations. However, not everyone received this treat, as reported by some voters in Kozhikode. Nevertheless, voting continues peacefully across Kerala's 30,000 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)