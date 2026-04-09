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Kerala Edges Towards Historic 90% Voter Turnout

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar announced optimism for a 90% voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly elections. The turnout steadily increased from 16.23% to 49.70% within the day. Despite some EVM-related delays, the process has been smooth, with efforts to engage first-time voters through gestures like offering halwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:25 IST
Kerala Edges Towards Historic 90% Voter Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's ongoing Assembly elections are witnessing an encouraging rise in voter participation, with the Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, expressing confidence in achieving a 90% turnout.

By 1 pm, voting figures surged from an initial 16.23% at 9 am to 49.70%, indicating a robust public response. Kelkar acknowledged a glitch with electronic voting machines at two booths, causing a brief 30-minute delay in polling commencement.

In an effort to enhance the voting experience, halwa was provided to first-time voters at designated polling stations. However, not everyone received this treat, as reported by some voters in Kozhikode. Nevertheless, voting continues peacefully across Kerala's 30,000 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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