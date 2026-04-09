Political Storm: FIR Demand vs Bypoll Manoeuvres in Baramati

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) revealed a strategic opportunity for the opposition to demand an FIR in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. The plan involved withdrawing the Congress candidate from the Baramati bypolls in exchange for action, aiming to expose the BJP.

Raut responded to inquiries regarding the Congress's withdrawal of Akash More from the Baramati race, where Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar competes. The bypoll follows Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a tragic plane crash, which opposition leaders argue necessitates an FIR.

Controversy escalated as Raut commented on the Trinamool Congress's fiery clash with the Election Commission. Accusations of biased conduct, favoring BJP, surged after a tumultuous meeting, reigniting concerns over political neutrality within India's electoral process.