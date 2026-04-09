China Denies Allegations of Aid to Iran in US-Israeli Conflict
The Chinese Defence Ministry refuted allegations of Chinese firms supplying satellite imagery and semiconductor equipment to Iran during the US-Israeli war. Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasized China's commitment to impartiality and peace talks, rejecting disinformation and U.S claims of China's and Russia's support to Iran in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- China
On Thursday, China's Defence Ministry dismissed reports alleging that Chinese companies had supplied satellite imagery and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Iran amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict.
Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang criticized the dissemination of speculative disinformation and reiterated China's opposition to such claims.
Zhang emphasized China's transparent stance on Iran, strongly rejecting US allegations of China's assistance to Iran and underlining China's efforts towards peace talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)