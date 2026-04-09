China Denies Allegations of Aid to Iran in US-Israeli Conflict

On Thursday, China's Defence Ministry dismissed reports alleging that Chinese companies had supplied satellite imagery and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to Iran amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict.

Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang criticized the dissemination of speculative disinformation and reiterated China's opposition to such claims.

Zhang emphasized China's transparent stance on Iran, strongly rejecting US allegations of China's assistance to Iran and underlining China's efforts towards peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)