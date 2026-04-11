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Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Running Syndicate, Vows Change in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly running a syndicate benefitting her nephew. Addressing an election rally, he promises women's safety and better sales for potato farmers. Shah's comments highlight intense political dynamics ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:46 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Running Syndicate, Vows Change in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated election rally on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of operating a state-wide syndicate benefitting her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Shah accused Mamata of neglect of Bankura district and pledged to dismantle the syndicate network should the BJP be elected. Highlighting economic concerns, Shah criticized Mamata's policy restraints on potato sales to neighboring states like Jharkhand and Odisha, which have significantly impacted local farmers.

The Union Minister also rebuked Mamata's comments on women's safety post the 2025 Durgapur gangrape, contrasting it with improved safety measures in BJP-ruled Assam. The rally comes ahead of crucial elections, with the BJP aiming to challenge the TMC's dominance after gaining significant ground in the last election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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