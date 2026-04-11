Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Asset Deal

A senior Iranian source announced on Saturday that the U.S. has consented to release Iranian frozen assets housed in Qatar and other foreign banks. This decision has been hailed as a sign of progressing negotiations with Washington, taking place in Islamabad.

The United States has yet to make any public statements regarding the asset unfreezing issue. The unnamed source emphasized the sensitivity of the matter and noted that the release of assets is intricately tied to securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the strategic Strait of Hormuz expected to be a vital topic in the talks, the development may be a significant factor in future negotiations. (Report by Parisa Hafezi; Edited by Jan Harvey)

(With inputs from agencies.)