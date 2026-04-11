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Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Prototype Set for Testing Phase

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train prototype will undergo testing within a year, led by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. This project is integral to India's rail modernization, with 260 trainsets planned for manufacture by various partnerships. The initiative highlights India's dedication to advancing its railway infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:39 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Prototype Set for Testing Phase
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The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train prototype, manufactured through a joint venture spearheaded by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, is expected to undergo testing within a year, as announced by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar during RVNL's annual celebrations.

The project is part of the country's broader strategy to upgrade its railway network, with plans to supply 120 additional trains. Despite initial hopes to unveil the prototype by June 2026, officials predict a delay might push the timeline further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously inaugurated the nation's first set of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in January.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the manufacturing process of the Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches is phased. With different partnerships managing the production of 260 trainsets, including collaborations with Transmashholding and BHEL-Titagarh consortium, this venture underscores India's commitment to enriching its rail transport capabilities.

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