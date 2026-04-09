US Domestic News Highlights: Key Policy and Political Moves

The political world was ablaze with developments as a U.S. senator urged Taiwan to advance a halted defense budget, a move deemed vital for signaling the country's strategic seriousness to international observers.

On the economic front, President Donald Trump made waves by threatening hefty tariffs against nations supplying Iran with military tools, aligning this move temporally with a newly-agreed ceasefire with Tehran.

Also catching public attention, NASA's Artemis II crew shared experiences from the edge of space as they prepare to return to Earth, highlighting ongoing interest in space exploration as a unifying national interest despite prevalent partisan discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)