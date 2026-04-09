BJP doing 'election drama' over women's bill: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in "election drama" over the women's reservation bill, questioning the timing of its push ahead of polls. Speaking to ANI during a padyatra in Mathura, Singh said that when the bill was previously introduced, all political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, had supported it unanimously.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not act on the issue earlier and has now brought it up closer to elections for political gain. "When this bill came, when all of us supported this bill, then the Prime Minister became ignorant. Then he did not know that the country would develop from the rise of women. So, it has become a habit of the BJP to do drama and drama for the elections... Everyone supported the bill in one voice. The Aam Aadmi Party also did. So now, just before the elections, to do drama, I don't know what they are bringing, let's see", he said.

He further questioned the intent behind the move, suggesting that the timing raises doubts about the government's commitment to women's empowerment. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a major Mahila Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan on April 13, in what is being seen as a significant outreach ahead of key legislative developments concerning women's representation.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to highlight the government's commitment to ensuring greater representation of women in legislative bodies and decision-making processes. Invitations are expected to be sent to all sitting women Members of Parliament. Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework. In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)

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