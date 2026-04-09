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Beware of Water Bill Scam Calls: Delhi Jal Board Issues Warning

The Delhi Jal Board has warned residents against fraudulent calls demanding immediate water bill payments, claiming disconnection of services. The board emphasized that such communications are unauthorized, urging residents to report suspicious messages to the cybercrime helpline and not provide personal or financial information over the phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:48 IST
Beware of Water Bill Scam Calls: Delhi Jal Board Issues Warning
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The Delhi Jal Board has issued a stern warning against a surge in fraudulent calls claiming water service disconnection due to unpaid bills.

These unauthorized communications falsely demand immediate payments and target the city's 29 lakh registered customers, causing widespread concern over improper billing.

Residents are urged not to share personal or financial information and to report suspicious calls to the cybercrime helpline for verification and safety.

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