Indonesia Dominates India in Billie Jean King Cup Clash

In a critical clash at the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania, India fell short against Indonesia at the DLTA Complex on Thursday. The visitors clinched an unassailable lead by winning both singles matches, positioning themselves strongly in the competition.

In the singles opener, India's Vaishnavi Adkar lost a tough three-set match to Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3. Resilient play from Adkar forced a deciding set, but Nugroho prevailed in the third. In the second singles, Sahaja Yamalapalli succumbed to Janice Tjen's dominant performance, losing 6-2, 6-1. At the time of reporting, India was still battling in the doubles event.

Elsewhere, Korea Republic maintained their flawless run, defeating New Zealand comprehensively. Dayeon Back overcame Valentina Ivanov 7-5, 6-3, while Sohyun Park overwhelmed Monique Barry 6-0, 6-1, keeping Korea at the top alongside Indonesia. Meanwhile, Thailand aggressively bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Mongolia, not conceding a single set.