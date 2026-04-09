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Indonesia Dominates India in Billie Jean King Cup Clash

India suffered a defeat against Indonesia in the Billie Jean King Cup Group I Asia/Oceania tie, falling in both singles matches. Indonesia's victory strengthens their bid to finish at the top. Meanwhile, Korea Republic and Thailand also registered wins, maintaining their unbeaten streaks in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:22 IST
Indonesia Dominates India in Billie Jean King Cup Clash
India's Vaishnavi Adkar in action (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical clash at the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania, India fell short against Indonesia at the DLTA Complex on Thursday. The visitors clinched an unassailable lead by winning both singles matches, positioning themselves strongly in the competition.

In the singles opener, India's Vaishnavi Adkar lost a tough three-set match to Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3. Resilient play from Adkar forced a deciding set, but Nugroho prevailed in the third. In the second singles, Sahaja Yamalapalli succumbed to Janice Tjen's dominant performance, losing 6-2, 6-1. At the time of reporting, India was still battling in the doubles event.

Elsewhere, Korea Republic maintained their flawless run, defeating New Zealand comprehensively. Dayeon Back overcame Valentina Ivanov 7-5, 6-3, while Sohyun Park overwhelmed Monique Barry 6-0, 6-1, keeping Korea at the top alongside Indonesia. Meanwhile, Thailand aggressively bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Mongolia, not conceding a single set.

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