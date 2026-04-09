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Karnataka Bypolls: Prestige Battle in Bagalkot and Davanagere

The Karnataka bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South see a vigorous contest between Congress and BJP, each vying to bolster their positions. Despite internal challenges, Congress aims to retain key seats, while BJP pushes for gains. Allegations of voter inducement add tension to this high-stakes political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:34 IST
Karnataka Bypolls: Prestige Battle in Bagalkot and Davanagere
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The recent bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South have garnered significant attention, with a reported voter turnout of over 68 percent. This electoral exercise has put Congress and BJP at loggerheads, each aiming to assert dominance in these crucial constituencies.

The bypolls were necessitated following the demise of senior Congress MLAs in both regions. Congress is fighting to maintain its hold by fielding family members of the late legislators, whereas BJP has introduced new candidates to seize the opportunity.

Amidst a tense campaign atmosphere, allegations of voter bribery surfaced in Bagalkot, casting a shadow over proceedings. The stakes have been amplified as these polls are seen as a referendum on the current government's performance ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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