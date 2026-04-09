Karnataka Bypolls: Prestige Battle in Bagalkot and Davanagere

The recent bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South have garnered significant attention, with a reported voter turnout of over 68 percent. This electoral exercise has put Congress and BJP at loggerheads, each aiming to assert dominance in these crucial constituencies.

The bypolls were necessitated following the demise of senior Congress MLAs in both regions. Congress is fighting to maintain its hold by fielding family members of the late legislators, whereas BJP has introduced new candidates to seize the opportunity.

Amidst a tense campaign atmosphere, allegations of voter bribery surfaced in Bagalkot, casting a shadow over proceedings. The stakes have been amplified as these polls are seen as a referendum on the current government's performance ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)