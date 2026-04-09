Decisive Election: Kerala En Route to Record Voter Turnout
Kerala witnessed a significant voter turnout as over 78% of its electorate participated in the Assembly elections, potentially nearing its 1987 record. This robust participation will determine whether the LDF secures a rare third term, the UDF stages a comeback, or the BJP gains new ground in the state's political landscape.
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In what promises to be a pivotal election, more than 78% of Kerala's voters lined up on Thursday to cast their ballots across 140 Assembly constituencies. With the state observing its second-highest voter turnout ever, the direction of Kerala's political future remains uncertain, as it could see the ruling LDF secure a third term, a UDF resurgence, or an unprecedented BJP entry within the traditionally bipolar arena.
The polling process, acknowledged as largely peaceful, experienced minor technical glitches. By 8 pm, over 78% of the 2.71 crore electorate had voted, a turnout surpassing the 2021 figures. Officials anticipate the final numbers to rise further, potentially breaking the state's 1987 record of 80.54%, with final aggregation pending late voters.
Political leaders remained optimistic, engaging in introspection of the extraordinary turnout. While CPI(M) linked numbers to voter roll revisions, UDF leaders considered it a harbinger of change, and BJP saw increased female voter participation as advantageous. As leaders like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress's V D Satheesan cast their votes, the election's decisive nature was emphasized, promising dynamic shifts in Kerala's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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