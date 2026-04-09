Puducherry Records Historic Voter Turnout in 2026 Election

Puducherry Union Territory witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout during the 2026 Assembly election, achieving an unprecedented 89.87% participation, announced Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar on Thursday.

This remarkable percentage surpasses all previous records, with the last highest being 85.33% in 1974. The trend continued in subsequent years with turnouts of 85.29% in 2006 and 85.57% in 2011.

The 2026 voter turnout represents a significant milestone in the territory's electoral history, being the highest since the first Assembly election held in 1964 after the region's merger with India following its independence from France.

(With inputs from agencies.)