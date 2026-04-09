Kerala's Historic Voter Turnout: A Turning Point in State Elections?

Kerala went to the polls on Thursday, witnessing an impressive voter turnout of over 78 percent, marking a significant increase from the 2021 Assembly elections. This election is pivotal, determining whether the ruling LDF can clinch a third consecutive term or if the UDF will stage a comeback, while the BJP seeks to penetrate historically bipolar electoral grounds.

The voting process unfolded peacefully with minor technical hiccups at isolated booths. By 8 PM, data released showed 78.12 percent turnout among the 2.71 crore electorate, surpassing the 74.06 percent from 2021. Projections suggest this turnout could challenge the 1987 figure of 80.54 percent. Kozhikode led all districts with 81.02 percent voter participation.

Various political factions interpreted the high turnout differently. CPI(M) cited electoral roll revisions as a factor, while Congress saw potential gains for UDF. The BJP noted increased female voter participation. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, participated early, emphasizing the election's transformative potential for Kerala's governance and development trajectory.