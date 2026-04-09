Historic Voter Turnout Marks Pivotal Assembly Elections in India

In a historic display of democratic participation, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout during their latest assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, Assam witnessed over 85.64 per cent voter turnout, while Kerala registered above 78 per cent. Puducherry set a new record, with 89.87 per cent turnout.

The remarkable voter engagement underscores the high stakes in these regions. The political landscape is dynamic, as ruling parties in Assam and Kerala pursue a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, opposition factions are eager to reclaim power, adding an intense competitive edge to these elections.

These elections are part of a larger electoral sequence involving four states and one union territory. The campaign was influenced by national issues, such as the West Asia conflict-triggered LPG crisis, highlighting the significance of these elections for India's broader socio-political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)