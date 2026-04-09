Historic Voter Turnout: Assam and Puducherry Set New Records

In a landmark development, Assam and Puducherry witnessed unprecedented voter participation during the assembly polls held on Thursday, with Assam recording 85.38% and Puducherry 89.83% turnout. Kerala also saw high voter engagement at 78.03%.

The elections were conducted smoothly with only minor disturbances, as confirmed by the Election Commission's statement that the polling was 'by and large peaceful'. The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and other election officials monitored the elections via live-webcasting across all polling stations in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry for the first time.

The voting involved 296 Assembly Constituencies in Assam and Kerala, and Puducherry, along with byelections in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura. Over 2.5 lakh polling staff facilitated the process, assisted by innovative voter-friendly measures such as color photos of candidates on ballots, Mobile Deposit Facility, and enhanced accessibility for voters with disabilities.