Record-Breaking Poll Participation in Assam and Puducherry

In a landmark electoral event, the states of Assam and Puducherry saw unprecedented voter turnout in the recent assembly elections. With 85.38% in Assam and 89.83% in Puducherry, both regions have exceeded their previous highest participation rates.

Across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, women turned out in droves, surpassing their male counterparts. Assam recorded a female voter turnout of 85.96% compared to 84.80% for males. Similarly, in Kerala and Puducherry, women outvoted men by significant margins.

The elections, covering 296 constituencies with an electorate of over 5.31 crore, along with by-elections in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, mark a historic democratic exercise. The Chief Election Commissioner hailed this massive turnout as a testament to India's democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)