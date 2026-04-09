Record-Breaking Poll Participation in Assam and Puducherry
Assam and Puducherry achieved the highest poll participation figures ever, reaching 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Across the states of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, women outperformed men in voter turnout. A total of 296 constituencies cast their votes, marking a significant democratic milestone.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark electoral event, the states of Assam and Puducherry saw unprecedented voter turnout in the recent assembly elections. With 85.38% in Assam and 89.83% in Puducherry, both regions have exceeded their previous highest participation rates.
Across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, women turned out in droves, surpassing their male counterparts. Assam recorded a female voter turnout of 85.96% compared to 84.80% for males. Similarly, in Kerala and Puducherry, women outvoted men by significant margins.
The elections, covering 296 constituencies with an electorate of over 5.31 crore, along with by-elections in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, mark a historic democratic exercise. The Chief Election Commissioner hailed this massive turnout as a testament to India's democratic spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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