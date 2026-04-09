Left Menu

Record-Breaking Poll Participation in Assam and Puducherry

Assam and Puducherry achieved the highest poll participation figures ever, reaching 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Across the states of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, women outperformed men in voter turnout. A total of 296 constituencies cast their votes, marking a significant democratic milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:58 IST
Record-Breaking Poll Participation in Assam and Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark electoral event, the states of Assam and Puducherry saw unprecedented voter turnout in the recent assembly elections. With 85.38% in Assam and 89.83% in Puducherry, both regions have exceeded their previous highest participation rates.

Across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, women turned out in droves, surpassing their male counterparts. Assam recorded a female voter turnout of 85.96% compared to 84.80% for males. Similarly, in Kerala and Puducherry, women outvoted men by significant margins.

The elections, covering 296 constituencies with an electorate of over 5.31 crore, along with by-elections in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, mark a historic democratic exercise. The Chief Election Commissioner hailed this massive turnout as a testament to India's democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

 India
2
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiativ...

 India
3
Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

 Global
4
Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026