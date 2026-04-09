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Puducherry Elections Witness Historic Turnout

The recent Puducherry Assembly elections witnessed a record 89.87% voter turnout, the highest since the territory's 1964 electoral history. Despite the intense competition between political alliances and minor incidents, the elections proceeded peacefully, with notable candidates from major parties vying for key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:51 IST
Puducherry Elections Witness Historic Turnout
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The Union Territory of Puducherry marked a historic day in its electoral history, recording a remarkable 89.87% polling percentage during Thursday's Assembly elections. This figure, as confirmed by a top election official, surpasses all prior election records since 1964, rendering the turnout both unprecedented and historic.

The elections, characterized by fierce competition between the ruling NDA and the opposition Congress-led alliance, were largely peaceful aside from a minor altercation in Tirukanoor. Vigilant efforts, including drone surveillance, ensured free and fair voting across the 30 constituencies.

This electoral exercise saw significant engagement from parties like TVK and NTK, with prominent figures like Chief Minister N Rangasamy and opposition leaders fighting to secure their constituencies. A visit from international officials highlighted the global interest in Puducherry's electoral process.

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