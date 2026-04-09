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Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections

Assam witnessed its highest-ever polling percentage, marking a pivotal moment. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the election as a movement to safeguard cultural identity. With record participation, Assam and Puducherry set new voter turnout benchmarks. The event underscores a collective resolve against illegal infiltration and demographic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:00 IST
Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam, a state renowned for its rich cultural heritage, has recorded its highest-ever polling percentage. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the electoral turnout not just as an election but as a seminal point in Assam's history, emphasizing the collective resolve to protect the state's land, identity, and culture from illegal infiltration and demographic shifts.

According to Sarma, the election transcended traditional contests, evolving into a broader movement aimed at preserving civilizational values. The Chief Minister noted the unprecedented voter turnout, with polls in some areas exceeding 95% participation, demonstrating a historic unity among the electorate.

Meanwhile, Assam's polling figures joined Puducherry in setting new records, with voter turnout hitting 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. The Election Commission affirmed a largely peaceful voting process, monitored through comprehensive live-webcasting for the first time. This significant electoral participation reflects a milestone for democratic expression both in India and globally.

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