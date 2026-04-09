Political Firestorm: Palaniswami Hits Back at DMK Amid Alliance Criticism

In a fierce political exchange, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami rebuked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over his 'Amit Shah DMK' comment. Palaniswami defended his meeting with the Union Home Minister, challenging the notion that such interactions were questionable.

The AIADMK leader also took aim at DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, critiquing her comments during election campaigns, which he claimed misrepresented his ambitions and role within the party. Palaniswami cautioned Kanimozhi against personal attacks, referencing the 2G spectrum case still under appeal.

Addressing alliance politics, Palaniswami underlined the shifting political landscapes in Tamil Nadu, highlighting past DMK alliances with BJP. He countered criticisms from DMK figures about loyalty, affirming his rise in politics through dedication, unlike claims against the prominent political family he accused of nepotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)