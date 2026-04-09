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Harjot Singh Bains Condemns Sukhbir Badal's Remarks as Attack on Sikh Authority

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains criticized Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's remarks on religious punishment, stating it undermines the Akal Takht's authority. Bains urged action against Badal for his provocative statements, emphasizing the sanctity of the Akal Takht and accusing SGPC of political motives in stalling the Heritage Street project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST
Harjot Singh Bains Condemns Sukhbir Badal's Remarks as Attack on Sikh Authority
Harjot Singh Bains
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement response, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains denounced recent statements by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Bains accused Badal of undermining the Akal Takht's authority, the highest spiritual and temporal seat of the Sikh community, labeling it a direct attack on its sanctity.

Sukhbir Badal had claimed conspiracies by central agencies against his political career, leading to religious censure by the Akal Takht. Bains described these claims as disgraceful, calling for the intervention of acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj to address Badal's provocative rhetoric.

In a related matter, Bains criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's political motives for obstructing the Sri Anandpur Sahib Heritage Street project. He expressed dismay at the alterations to its approved design, which aimed to benefit elderly and differently-abled visitors, highlighting ongoing tensions within Sikh leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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