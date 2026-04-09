Ex-Congress Veteran Reddy Joins BRS Amidst Growing Criticism

Senior political figure T Jeevan Reddy, who recently resigned from the Congress party, declared his intention to align with the BRS.

The move was facilitated by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who personally extended the invitation during a visit to Reddy's residence in Jagtial.

Reddy, a seasoned politician who served as a minister, expressed discontent with the current Congress leadership, accusing it of regressive actions and favoritism towards defectors, including BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar. He criticized the state's governance under Congress and is preparing for a meeting with BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)