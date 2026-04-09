Ex-Congress Veteran Reddy Joins BRS Amidst Growing Criticism
Senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy has announced his exit from the party to join the BRS, following an invitation from BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. Reddy cited dissatisfaction with the current Congress regime and took aim at the party over alleged favoritism towards defectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:57 IST
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Senior political figure T Jeevan Reddy, who recently resigned from the Congress party, declared his intention to align with the BRS.
The move was facilitated by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who personally extended the invitation during a visit to Reddy's residence in Jagtial.
Reddy, a seasoned politician who served as a minister, expressed discontent with the current Congress leadership, accusing it of regressive actions and favoritism towards defectors, including BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar. He criticized the state's governance under Congress and is preparing for a meeting with BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao.
(With inputs from agencies.)