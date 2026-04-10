Cuban Leadership: Seeking Dialogue Without Demands

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his desire to open dialogue with the U.S. without any preconditions related to changes in Cuba's political system, NBC News reported on Thursday.

During his interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker, Diaz-Canel emphasized that his leadership is a direct reflection of the mandate given by the Cuban people.

He stated firmly, "The concept of revolutionaries giving up and stepping down, it's not part of our vocabulary either," underscoring a steadfast commitment to revolutionary ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)