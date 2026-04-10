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Cuban Leadership: Seeking Dialogue Without Demands

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed willingness to engage with the U.S. administration without altering Cuba's political system. In an NBC interview, he asserted his governance reflects the Cuban people's mandate, emphasizing that stepping down is incompatible with revolutionary principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:41 IST
Cuban Leadership: Seeking Dialogue Without Demands
Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his desire to open dialogue with the U.S. without any preconditions related to changes in Cuba's political system, NBC News reported on Thursday.

During his interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker, Diaz-Canel emphasized that his leadership is a direct reflection of the mandate given by the Cuban people.

He stated firmly, "The concept of revolutionaries giving up and stepping down, it's not part of our vocabulary either," underscoring a steadfast commitment to revolutionary ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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