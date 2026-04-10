Democratic Prospects Rally Against Voter Suppression Ahead of 2028 Race

This week at the National Action Network's annual convention, Democratic Party leaders highlighted concerns over voting rights for African Americans. They alleged President Donald Trump is attempting to undermine these rights as part of his preparations for the 2026 midterm elections.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and other potential Democratic candidates underscored the imminent risks posed by Trump's policies. Measures like the mandate for a nationwide list of verified voters and restrictions on mail-in voting have been labelled unconstitutional by voting law experts.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore condemned Trump's tactics as political redlining and voter suppression. The conference also underlined the crucial role of Black voters in determining future Democratic candidates, particularly as preparations for the 2028 presidential primary begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)