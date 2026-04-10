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High-Stakes Cybersecurity: Banks Grapple with Anthropic's Mythos AI

U.S. Treasury officials and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell held an urgent meeting with leading bank CEOs to discuss cyber risks posed by Anthropic's Mythos AI model. The model is capable of exploiting cybersecurity vulnerabilities across major systems, prompting a limited release and strategic briefings with government and industry stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:58 IST
High-Stakes Cybersecurity: Banks Grapple with Anthropic's Mythos AI
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In a move underscoring the growing concerns over cybersecurity, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell held an urgent meeting with top bank CEOs. The gathering aimed to address potential cyber threats posed by Anthropic's revolutionary AI model, Mythos.

Mythos, launched this week, is touted for its ability to identify and exploit weaknesses across major operating systems and web browsers. Anthropic restricted its release, citing fears of newly discovered vulnerabilities, and has been in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about the AI's cyber capabilities.

Key stakeholders, including CEOs from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and others, gathered in Washington to discuss how to mitigate these risks. While access to Mythos remains limited to about 40 tech firms like Microsoft and Google, the implications for cybersecurity strategy are profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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