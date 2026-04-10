Data Center Surge Threatens Australia's Utility Resources

Australian utilities are raising concerns about potential household bill increases as over A$100 billion is invested in data centre expansion in New South Wales. Utilities claim that current laws fail to adequately shield consumers from escalating costs.

The rapid growth in data centres, with no clear regulations on resource consumption, has alarmed critics pushing for better governmental oversight. In New South Wales, this development trend includes major players like Microsoft and Amazon.

Data centres are a critical part of modern infrastructure, but their resource demands are straining local utilities. Critics call for transparency from the government on agreements with data centre developers to protect community resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)