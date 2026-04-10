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Stalin's Vision: The Dravidian Model 2.0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses an election rally, criticizing the opposition for focusing on his downfall. He emphasizes the success and future plans of his Dravidian Model government, targeting AIADMK and BJP, while highlighting key welfare schemes and achievements under his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:03 IST
Stalin's Vision: The Dravidian Model 2.0
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at an election rally in Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin dismissed opposition efforts to undermine his administration, citing their focus on his downfall rather than policy issues.

Stalin highlighted his government's achievements, asserting that the Dravidian Model 2.0 is a blueprint for the state's future. He accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of engaging in character assassination rather than discussing policy matters.

In outlining his administration's plans, Stalin unveiled major welfare and infrastructure schemes, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's economic rebound under his leadership, and criticized the AIADMK's past governance and its alleged ties with the BJP.

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