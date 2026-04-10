Archery Coach Accused of Heinous Crime

An archery coach at a local school is facing serious accusations of raping a 14-year-old student, according to police. The accused, identified as Pawan and originally from Haryana, was booked following a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

The complaint alleges that Pawan committed the offense in October last year and subsequently intimidated the young girl to ensure her silence. After months of enduring threats, the victim disclosed her ordeal to her family, prompting her father to report the matter to the Kankhal police.

Investigating officer Devendra Singh Rawat stated that the victim's statement has been recorded, and her medical examination has been conducted. Authorities are examining all facets of the case, with the arrest of the accused anticipated shortly.