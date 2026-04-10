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End of an Era: Andy Robertson Bids Farewell to Liverpool

Andy Robertson, the esteemed Liverpool left back, will depart the club at the end of the season after nine successful years. The Scotland captain has contributed significantly to Liverpool's triumphs, and the club honored him as a 'genuine Liverpool legend.' His departure comes shortly after Mohamed Salah's announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:02 IST
End of an Era: Andy Robertson Bids Farewell to Liverpool
Andy Robertson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development for Liverpool FC, Andy Robertson, their revered left back, will be leaving the club at the conclusion of this season. After nine remarkable years where he played a vital role in securing major victories, Robertson has decided to move on when his contract expires.

The Scotland captain, renowned for his contributions to Liverpool's triumphs, was celebrated by the club as a 'genuine Liverpool legend.' Since joining in 2017, Robertson has been instrumental in helping the team clinch two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and other honors.

The announcement of his departure comes just two weeks after the club revealed Mohamed Salah's upcoming exit. Robertson expressed the difficulty of leaving, highlighting Liverpool's significant impact on his and his family's life. Yet, he acknowledges the ever-evolving nature of football, marking this as the right time for a new chapter in his career.

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